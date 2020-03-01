Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLAs in touch to join Congress, claims minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Indore: Congress leader and PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday sent ripples among BJP leaders by his statement that not only corporators but some of the BJP MLAs too will join Congress soon.

Talking to media on the sidelines of Holi Milan Samaroh at Indore 5, Verma said, “Not only corporators but various BJP MLAs are also in touch with party leaders and soon they will join Congress in Bhopal.”

Verma also commented on the ‘Nagar Bhoj’ to be held on March 3 at Pitreshwar Hanuman, he said, “Kailash Vijayvargiya has done good work, and Pitreshwar Hanuman will make Indore free from ‘Pritra Dosh’. However, I don’t want to comment over the source of the money coming to organise such functions.”

Defending the decision of organising IIFA Awards in Indore, he said that no government money would be used for organising IIFA in Indore.

“No government funds will be used as large number of sponsors will come forward. Moreover, Indore will get a name at the global platform through the award ceremony. Those raising question over the awards have a negative mentality,” he added.

On the question of corruption in development works done in Potlod village after being adopted by former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, he said that Tai (Mahajan) is a good and loving leader for all of us but investigation of corruption is done for all whether it is President of India.

Former MLA Satyanarayan Patel had organised a Holi Milan Samaroh for Congress activists in which various Congress leaders including state secretary Rajesh Choukse, acting city president Vinay Bakliwal and Raghu Parmar were present.

Bakliwal asked the activists to reach out to the people and inform them about state government’s work so that people vote for the Congress in the Municipal Corporation elections.