Priyanka Gandhi should be sent to Rajya Sabha from MP: Minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Indore: PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and said that the country is burning due to their conspiracy.

“They brought Citizen Amendment Act only to divide the country in the name of Hindu and Muslims. I appeal to the people not to fall prey of their conspiracy as they will talk only about Hindus and Muslims only and not about the economy or unemployment,” he said while talking to the media, on Thursday.

Verma also demanded that a case of murder should be lodged against Modi and Shah over the death of the cop during violence in Delhi.

He also said that both the ‘dictators’ are so insecure that they removed the name of Sonia Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal from the list of people meeting US President Donald Trump.

On the question of Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, he said that Priyanka Gandhi should represent Madhya Pradesh in Rajya Sabha.

“Indira Gandhi had brought Kamal Nath to Chhindwara for contesting elections and he should send Priyanka from MP as her image is similar to that of Indira Gandhi,” Verma added.

The PWD minister also supported Congress leader Laxman Singh’s statement to change the party president in state and said that Chief Minister has load of the government and there must be new party president who can reach the activists at the booth level.

Verma said BJP state president VD Sharma is a kid that nobody knows him in Malwa-Nimar.