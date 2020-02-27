Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt over Justice Muralidhar's 'midnight transfer'; Rahul Gandhi remembers 'the brave Judge Loya'

Justice S Muralidhar's recent transfer from the Delhi High Court has garnered criticism from Congress leaders, in light of the recent violent clashes in Delhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took to Twitter to say that while Justice Muralidhar's "midnight transfer" was not shocking given the current regime, it was "certainly sad and shameful".

She added that millions of Indians had faith in the Indian judiciary and that the Centre's attempts to "muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable."