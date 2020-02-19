SC Collegium recommends transfer of senior Bombay High Court judge, Ranjit More to Meghalaya HC

This is not the only change in recent times, when it comes to the Bombay HC. Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, the second senior most judge of the Bombay High Court, recently tendered his resignation saying that he does not want to be transferred out of Maharashtra due to his "personal and family" reasons.

"I had to resign due to purely personal and family issues...I did not want to leave Mumbai and they were not ready to elevate me as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court," Justice Dharmadhikari told reporters. The judge had said that he sent his resignation to the President on Thursday evening.

"I have demitted office. Today is my last day," Justice Dharmadhikari had informed a stunned courtroom on February 14th morning, sending shockwaves through judicial circles. He was speaking to a lawyer who had come to mention his petition seeking urgent hearing in his court next week.

Justice Dharmadhikari had been made a judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003. He was due to retire in 2022.