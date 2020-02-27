Delhi Violence: BJP General Secretary threatens to interfere in US elections after Bernie's statement

This led to a sharp reaction from BJP’s General National Secretary BL Santosh who wrote: “How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections. Sorry to say so... But you are compelling us.”

Perhaps realising the folly of threatening to participate in US’ Presidential Elections, he later deleted the tweet.

Several Twitter users however reacted to BL Santosh’s tweet.

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi wrote: “Have to say they B L Santosh who is extremely close to Modi & Shah is by far the most immature RSS leader on secondment to the BjP. Threatens Bernie Sanders on SM. What next?”

Rupa Subramanya added: “Funniest thing you'll read today. National General Secretary of the BJP threatening @BernieSanders , saying India will be compelled to play a role in the Presidential elections. #Lulz”

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz observed: “This dude knows shit about American elections and voting patterns of Indian Americans. They are concentrated in states that are already spoken for (D or R). Not a swing vote. Plus Indian Americans will end up majority Democrat. Local issues. They are Americans.”

Journalist Geeta Mohan wrote: “Senior BJP leader speaks of being "compelled" to interfere in #USelections2020.”