Delhi Violence: BJP General Secretary threatens to interfere in US elections after Bernie's statement

On Friday, BJP member and General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh appeared to threaten Democratic nominee hopeful Bernie Sanders after he slammed Trump.
Slamming the US president, Sanders said the Trump's statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a "failure of leadership".
Bernie Sanders on Wednesday tweeted, "Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up to India'. This is a failure of leadership on human rights." Sanders is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak against the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi.
This led to a sharp reaction from BJP’s General National Secretary BL Santosh who wrote: “How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections. Sorry to say so... But you are compelling us.”
Perhaps realising the folly of threatening to participate in US’ Presidential Elections, he later deleted the tweet.
Several Twitter users however reacted to BL Santosh’s tweet.
Journalist Swati Chaturvedi wrote: “Have to say they B L Santosh who is extremely close to Modi & Shah is by far the most immature RSS leader on secondment to the BjP. Threatens Bernie Sanders on SM. What next?”
Rupa Subramanya added: “Funniest thing you'll read today. National General Secretary of the BJP threatening @BernieSanders , saying India will be compelled to play a role in the Presidential elections. #Lulz”
Congress leader Salman Anees Soz observed: “This dude knows shit about American elections and voting patterns of Indian Americans. They are concentrated in states that are already spoken for (D or R). Not a swing vote. Plus Indian Americans will end up majority Democrat. Local issues. They are Americans.”
Journalist Geeta Mohan wrote: “Senior BJP leader speaks of being "compelled" to interfere in #USelections2020.”
During his visit, Donald Trump had said he didn’t discuss ‘individual attacks’ and that it was up to India. Till now 30 people have been killed due to violence over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North East Delhi. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi.
