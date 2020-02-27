Failure of leadership on human rights: Bernie Sanders on Trump response to Delhi violence

"As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn't discuss (with PM Modi). That's up to India," Trump had said. Trump also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

"And I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," Trump said. Sanders hit out at Trump for his response.

"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights," tweeted Sanders.