Promotional Tour Of Film 'Navras Katha Collage' Reaches Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Producer, director and actor Praveen Hingonia was in the city to promote his upcoming film ‘Navras Katha Collage’, on Saturday. Hingonia, along with his team from the film, has embarked on a promotional road trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and reached Indore as part of their nationwide tour.

They are exploring the places one by one and promoting the film in different states of the country. Praveen Hingonia in a conversation with Free Press shared, “This promotional campaign is an unprecedented feat in Indian cinema history, creating a significant buzz for all. We are promoting the film on a national level for this upcoming Hindi film that has already won 58 national and international awards even before its release.”

Sharing about the film he stated, “The team has visited iconic locations such as Wagah Border, Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Khatkar Kalan (Bhagat Singh’s village), Lucknow and the Taj Mahal, engaging with audiences and receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. The film's trailer has also been well-received by Indian soldiers. A vanity van has been specially designed to take the cast from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

Praveen Hingonia, along with co-stars Atul Srivastava, Alka Amin and Swar Hingonia, is actively participating in this cinema tour for the film releasing on October 18, 2024. He further added, “I have paid tribute to Kamal Haasan and Sanjeev Kumar by playing nine challenging characters in the film."

Notably, Sanjeev Kumar played nine roles in Naya Din Nai Raat while Kamal Hassan played ten roles in the film Dasavatharam. On his roles in the films, he said “I have portrayed nine different roles in the film, the difficult and different one was of a eunuch. I used to wear my wife's saree and practice at home to get into the role easily.”