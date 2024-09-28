Bhopal Updates: CS Veera Rana Retiring, Order For Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora’s Appointment To Be Issued; Preparations On For Sending Panel To Appoint DGP

Bhopal: CS Veera Rana Retiring, Order For Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora’s Appointment To Be Issued |

CS Veera Rana Retiring, Order For Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora’s Appointment To Be Issued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary (CS) Veera Rana who has held the post for ten months is retiring on Monday.

The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now a Union Minister, appointed her CS. Rana continued to be the CS after Mohan Yadav became the Chief Minister. Rana was given extension of six months in March, which is ending on September 30.

When she relinquishes office, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Rajesh Rajora is all set to take over as CS. The government may issue an order appointing Rajora as CS either on Sunday or on Monday.

The 1990-batch IAS officer Rajora is one of those officers who are considered close to Yadav. After taking over as CM, Yadav posted him to his secretariat. Apart from Rajora, the names of ACS Mohd Suleman, SN Mishra, and Anurag Jain who is on deputation to the Centre were doing rounds for the top job in the state bureaucracy.

Preparations On For Sending Panel To Appoint DGP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena is retiring on November 30. Preparations are on to set up a panel for appointment of a new DGP and send it to UPSC. The Home Department has prepared the records of all the officers, eligible for the post.

There are Central Government’s rules for the appointment of DGP. So, the records related to CR of special DG-rank officers, information about their field posting, and their consent for taking over as DGP will be sent to UPSC.

On the basis of the records, UPSC will set up a panel consisting of three officers and send it to the state government which may appoint one of the three officers as DGP.

The process for the appointment of DGP will be completed in November. Once the process is over, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will appoint DGP.

The names of special DG Arvind Kumar, Kailash Makwana and Ajay Sharma may be included in the panel. Among the three officers, the chances of Sharma becoming DGP are bright.