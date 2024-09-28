Bhopal 5-Year-Old Girl Murder: SIT Investigates Allegations of Human Trafficking Linked to Accused's Sister

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SIT officials investigating the rape and murder of the 5-year-old girl in Shahjehanabad told Free Press that the main accused, Atul, underwent a DNA test on Saturday.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) of Bhopal, Shalini Dixit told Free Press that samples of the accused have been sent to the lab for testing. She added that according to the short postmortem report the victim girl had died due to excessive bleeding following the sexual assault.

She said that during interrogation, Atul revealed that after the sexual assault, the girl had bled profusely from her private parts and had fallen unconscious. Fearing that the girl, if spared, would narrate the ordeal to her family members, Atul strangled her and she died minutes later.

Accused Chanchal Bhalse's Character

Shahjehanabad ACP Nihit Upadhyay, shedding light on the character sketch of the sister of the key accused, Chanchal Bhalse, said after questioning the residents of the multi, police came to know that she used to look for men to marry off minor girls and took money for the service.

The ACP added that it is, however, still not clear whether Chanchal used to engage in human trafficking or not.

Situation still tense

Shahjehanabad police station TI UPS Chouhan told Free Press that the police were about to recreate the crime on Saturday, but had to rescind their decision, as the situation in the multi is still tense.