Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh Today

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and will be addressing a public gathering in Dhar district during her visit.

Giving information about Gandhi's visit, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that it would be a historic visit to the state.

Surjewala told ANI, "Priyanka Gandhi will have a historic visit to Dhar district. Madhya Pradesh is number one in atrocities against tribals, Dalits and women. It is number one in corruption in the country and not providing jobs to youths. Priyanka Gandhi is coming here to take a pledge with the people to uproot such a corrupt government which is against farmers, youths, tribals, Dalits and Backward Classes." They (Congress) are confident that the message sent from here will give a new energy, freshness and strength to the entire country and to the Congressmen. It will give a message to 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh that Congress and Madhya Pradesh will stand with each other and build a new state, he added.

Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also visited the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and launched a strong attack on the BJP, saying its government in Madhya Pradesh was the "epicentre of corruption" and was not paying the proper price to farmers for their crops.

Addressing a rally in Shajapur district on Saturday (September 30), Gandhi also attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying it had not released caste census data and there was a very small representation of OBCs in central government's secretary-level posts.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

During the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

Nonetheless, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

