MP: Govt Amends Civil Services Rules To Provide 35% Reservation To Women

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has made amendment in Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for appointment of women) Rules 1997, namely in rule 3, for Sub Rule 1 to substitute the sub rule.

This sub rule vouches that notwithstanding anything contained in service rules, there shall be thirty five per cent reserved of all posts in the services under the state (except forest department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment. The said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment wise.

Shahdol commissioner Rajeev Sharma posted to Mantralay

Shahdol commissioner Rajeev Sharma was posted to Mantralay on Wednesday after he sought VRS on Tuesday. Commissioner of Rewa Anil Suchari was given the charge of the commissioner of Shahdol. The process for giving VRS to Sharma has begun. Sharma, who plans to join politics after quitting job, may contest election from Bhind.