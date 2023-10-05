 Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Issued Against Tribal Finance Development Corporation GM
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has served a show cause notice and a bailable arrest warrant against the general manager of MP Tribal Finance Development Corporation.

The case dates back to 2003, when GM, MK Malviya, was instructed to appear before the commission on October 26.

According to officials, the complainants who were class IV employees, had filed the complaint that they were given less arrears. The MPHRC then served letters, notices, reminders to the GM, but, he did not reply.

Following this, a notice was served that the officer shall appear in front of the commission on October 26 and if he did not appear, a bailable arrest warrant of Rs 5,000 against the GM will be executed. The warrant was executed by the Bhopal police commissionerate.

