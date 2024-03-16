Pre CAA, 1,499 Pak Nationals Settled In Indore In 4 Years After Getting Indian Citizenship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government notified the Rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on 11th of this month. But before this, 1,499 Pakistan nationals got Indian citizenship in the district in the last 4 years. It is interesting to note that out of the total inflow of Pakistan nationals in the country, over 50% of them come and stay in Indore. From 11th of this month by issuing the notification the Central Government has set the stage for the implementation of the controversial law CAA more than 4 years after its passage in Parliament in December 2019.

In CAA getting Indian citizenship has been made easier for the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the wake of the implementation of CAA, Free Press tried to explore the reason for over 50% of Pakistan nationals landing in Indore most of whom are from Sindh province and how many of them got the Indian Citizenship from the office of District Magistrate of Indore.

Notably, from December 23, 2016, Central Government delegated the power of offering citizenship to Pakistan nationals to District Magistrates. ‘Right after the partition of the country, a large number of members of the Sindhi community migrated from Pakistan to the city and settled here, at the same time a large number of their relatives who are Sindhi Hindus were left behind in Pakistan even after partition. However, after being persecuted in Pakistan they started to land in the city at the homes of their relatives on tourist visas.

Later, they got their visas extended to Long Term Visa (LTV), which is a necessary condition to get an Indian Citizenship’, official sources informed this correspondent. Very often persecuted Pakistan Sindhi Hindus come to India on 45 days tourist visa (earlier this duration was 30 days). Ahead of the expiry of the validity of the visa, they apply online for getting LTV. Their application is sent to District Foreign Registration Office (FRO), which is supposed to be Superintendent of Police (SP) or Commissioner of Police (CP). After verification report from the Police Station (PS) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) FRO gives 7 years LTV.

On the completion of LTV, a Pak national applies online for getting Indian citizenship. On the basis of reports of FRO, IB and PS, filing-up of the bond of not committing any crime in the country and physical verification, DM offers Indian Citizenship Certificate to the Pak national. If their passport is expired then they have to surrender it at the ADM office and if the passport is valid, then they have to surrender it to Pakistan Embassy and get a receipt, which has to be submitted to the DM office.

Generally, citizenship is being given under the conditions prescribed in Sections 51 (A), 61 and 51(C) of the Citizenship Act .

Table Year: No. of Citizenship given to Pakistanis

2020: 79

2021: 474

2022: 521

2023: 425

*Official figures of Indore District Administration.

"Indian Citizenship is being given to the applicants by following the prescribed set of Rules of Indian Citizenship Act," said Roshan Rai, ADM Indore.

CAA offers relaxation in documents

A special provision exists for the submission of applications for Indian Citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. It is specifically for individuals who entered India on or before 31st December 2014 and belong to Hindu or Sikh or Buddhist or Jain or Parsi or Christian community from Pakistan or Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Under CAA there is no need to have LTV, an applicant simply must have a document proving the nationality of any one of the 3 countries. -Hargunlal Mulchandai, Social Activist of Sindhi Community.