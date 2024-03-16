10 Best South-Indian Restaurants To Visit In Indore

By: Harshita Maheshwari | March 16, 2024
Craving for a crispy Dosa or authentic rasam? Well, we have compiled a list of best South Indian restaurants for you in Indore.
1. Banana leaf - Located in Malhar Mall Banana leaf serves the best south Indian in the city that too in south indian style as the name says on Banana Leaf.
2. Nandri - Located at UG 8, BCM Heights, Vijay Nagar, serves authentic south Indian delicacies.
3. Dakshin - Located at G-13 Zodiac Mall, Scheme No 140, Pipliyahana, Dakshin serves 36 types of Fusion Dosa and varities of south Indian dishes which are really mouth watering.
4. Udipi - Located at Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Near Palasia Square, Manorama Ganj, Udipi South Indian restaurant is a must visit place for people who are fond of Deccan cuisine. Must try Mysor Masala Dosa for its spicy and yet tangy taste.
5. Ramesh Masala Dosa at Chappan Dukan, New Palasia serves the delicious food at affordable prices. It has multiple outlets in Scheme 78, Meghdoot chaupati and so on. Must Try - Vada and Butter Masala Dosa.
6. Idli Hut - Located at Ground Floor in Vatsalya Chamber, opp. Sapna Sangeeta Road, Sindhi Colony, Idli Hut is a decent place to have south Indian. Must Try - Open Pizza Dosa
7. Idlis n more - Loacted in Energy House,51, Mahadev Totla Nagar opposite Shiv Mandir, near Bank of Baroda, Bicholi Mardana, Idlis n more is a best place for those who loves Idli over Dosa. Must try - Chapati masala idlis and Malgapodi.
8. Indian Coffee House - Located in BCM Heights, Agra Bombay Rd, Sector A, ICH is everyone's favourite south Indian place. Must try - Masala Dosa, Vegetable Cutlet & Filter coffee
9. Paakshaala - The Andhra Kitchen, near Prestige College, Sector A, Part II, Scheme 78, takes care of customer satisfaction in both quality and quantity. Must try - South Indian Biryani
10. Dosa Crush - Locate at LIG Main Rd, LIG Square, Dosa Crush specialises in South Indian, but surprises with diverse menu offering. Dosa crush has multiple outlets in the city. Must try- Cheese masala dosa
