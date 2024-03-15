Bhopal: 37 IAS Including Bhopal & Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Transferred |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least 37 IAS officers including Commissioners of Indore Municipal Corporation and Bhopal Municipal Corporation were transferred in state during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Frank Nobel, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner has been shifted as Deputy Secretary, Urban Administration and Housing Department. Harendra Narayan, Additional Collector Bhopal has been posted as Commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Harshika Singh, Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner has been transferred as Director Skill Development Department. Shivam Verma, Additional Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development Department has been appointed as Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation.

Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary (PS) to Governor, has been shifted as Principal Secretary Women and Child Development Department.

Mukesh Chand Gupta, Principal Secretary, Planning, economics and statistics department, has been transferred as PS to Governor. Vivek Kumar Porwal, OSD cum Principal Revenue Commissioner as PS, Public Health and medical education. Dr Navneet Kothari, Secretary, Fishery welfare and fishery development department as Secretary MSME.

P Narhari, Secretary, MSME, as Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department. Dhananjay Singh Bhadoria, Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department as Managing Director, Agriculture Marketing cum Commissioner Mandi.

Babu Singh Jamod, Secretary, Planning, Economics and Statistics department has been appointed Commissioner Shahdol division. Mal Singh Bhaydiya, Secretary, as MD, Madhya Pradesh, Khadi and Gramodaya Board.

Manshukla, MD Agriculture Marketing Board cum Mandi Commissioner as Secretary, Planning, Economics and Statistics department. Shilpa Gupta, Secretary, Planning, economics and statistics department as Commissioner, “Lok Shikshan.”

Vandana Vaidya, Collector Shahdol as Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development. Anubha Shrivastava, OSD cum Commissioner “Lok Shikshan” as OSD cum Principal Revenue Commissioner. Shashi Bhushan Singh, Additional Secretary, MSME department as Director Horticulture and food processing. Satendra Singh, Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development as Collector Guna.

Chote Singh, Additional Commissioner Revenue Rewa division has been posted as Secretary, Revenue Board. Akshay Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, as Additional Secretary General Administration Department. Suresh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Revenue Board, as Collector Panna.

Harjinder Singh, Panna Collector as Additional Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy department. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Secretary, as Additional Secretary, Revenue Board.

Manoj Pushp, Additional Secretary, Social Justice and Divyangjan empowerment department has been posted as Director, Panchayat Raj. Rohit Singh, MD, Laghu Udhyog Nigam as Deputy Secretary Finance Department.

Tarun Bhatnagar, Deputy Secretary, farmer welfare and agriculture development as Collector Shahdol. Arun Kumar Parmar, Collector Singhrauli as Deputy Secretary, Narmada Valley Development Department. Amanveer Singh, Collector Guna as MD Urja Vikas Nigam etc.

Chandra Shekar Shukla, Commissioner, Sagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner has been shifted as Singhrauli Collector. Harshal Pancholi, Deputy Secretary Urban Developnent and Housing Department as Additional Collector Bhopal.

Himanshu Chandra, Deputy Secretary, Public Works Department has been shifted as Additional Collector Bhopal. Harendra Narayan, Additional Collector Bhopal as Commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Jagdish Kumar Gome, CEO District Panchayat Badwani as CEP District Panchayat Bhind.

Ankita Dhakra, Additional Collector Bhopal as Deputy Secretary Social Justice and Divyangjan Empowerment Department. Dr Sher Singh Meena, Additional Collector District Jabalpur, as Commissioner Satna Municipal Corporation. Akshay Kumar Temraval, CEO District Panchayat Rajgarh as Additional Commissioner.