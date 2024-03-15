MP: Cartridge Found Inside Man's Bag During Security Check At Gwalior Airport; Was Going For Honeymoon |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a cartridge was found inside the bag of a man going for honeymoon with his wife while checking at Gwalior Airport on Friday. While checking his baggage, the security machine caught a cartridge inside the bag after which, the person concerned was interrogated and handed over to Maharajpura police by the airport authority.

Police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation.

According to information, Abhay Singh, resident of Ramdayal Nagar Maharajpura, got married recently and was going for honeymoon with his wife. During the process of checking the luggage at the airport, a cartridge was found in his bag.

Father owns 315 rifle

Enquired about this matter, Abhay got nervous at first. Then controlling himself, he told the airport officials that his father has a 315 rifle. Perhaps this cartridge must have come in his bag in a hurry. He said that during the marriage, perhaps the cartridges of the gun were kept in the same bag.

Shedding light on the matter, CSP Siaz said that a cartridge was found in the bag of a family at the civil airport. Prima facie it has come to light that the cartridge is from his family's gun. At present the matter is being investigated.