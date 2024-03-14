MP: Tribal Woman Killed With Sword, Husband Injured In Attack At Home

Representative Image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal woman was brutally murdered with a sword around 2:30 am on Thursday at her house in Gajnikhedi village, Barnagar. Reportedly, two unidentified assailants entered the house, killed the woman and attacked her husband, leaving him wounded. The police are investigating the matter with suspicion. SP Pradeep Sharma visited the scene. Injured Santosh and his deceased wife Krishna Bai were asleep at home when the two intruders barged in. The woman bore multiple wounds on her body, resulting in her death on the spot. The injured husband has been admitted to the district hospital.

During the time of the attack, the woman's mother-in-law, niece Vidya and daughter Usha were also present in the house. Upon hearing the commotion, they woke up, but the attackers had already fled. Upon receiving the information, Santosh's relative Bharat reached the scene late at night. The police arrived at the scene at 5 am after being informed by the children. Both husband and wife bore marks of severe injuries caused by sharp weapons. Initial investigations suggest suspicion on the husband for the attack on his wife. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the entire case. Local police station in-charge Narendra Yadav said that all details would be clear after the investigation.