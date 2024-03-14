Indore: In A First, DAVV To Ink Pacts With 6 Taiwan Varsities For Semiconductors

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is all set to embark on a groundbreaking collaboration with six Taiwanese universities, focusing on cutting-edge research and knowledge exchange in the realms of semiconductor and chip design. In a significant move away from conventional Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and routine tie-ups, this initiative reflects the university's commitment to substantial projects.

Scheduled for March 15 to March 23, a five-member delegation led by the vice chancellor Prof Renu is going to fly to Taiwan to formalise the agreements. The MoUs will outline the terms and conditions of the collaborative projects, emphasising the gravity of the undertaking. Three key academic departments including Institute of Engineering and Technology, School of Data Science and School of Computer Science of DAVV, will play a pivotal role in this partnership.

“Under this ambitious endeavour, professors and postgraduate students from these departments will collaborate with select educational institutions, research centres and universities in Taiwan. The collaboration extends beyond mere sharing of laboratory equipment, data and research content. It envisions a comprehensive exchange programme, enabling students from both countries to engage in PhD research on-site,” Dr Rajeev Dixit, director of college development council at DAVV said.

Dixit is one of the members of the delegation. Other members include IET director Prof Sanjeev Tokekar, Dr Maya Ingle and Dr Vaibhav Neema. “The decision to delve into substantial projects underscores the university's commitment to foster meaningful research outcomes. The delegation's extensive research on the potential impact and applicability of semiconductor-chip design projects highlights the seriousness of their approach. The involvement of selected professors and students from both regions emphasises the collaborative and inclusive nature of this venture,” Verma said.

Crucially, this collaborative effort isn't confined to academic pursuits alone. The exchange will extend to cultural and historical dimensions, with a concerted effort to showcase the unique traditions, culture and heritage of Malwa in Taiwan. Indian culture, dance, art, rituals and historical heritage will be shared with Taiwanese youth, fostering a rich cross-cultural exchange. Simultaneously, DAVV aims to enrich its own student body by exposing them to the culture and traditions of Taiwan. The proposed student and faculty exchange programme aims to create a two-way street of cultural immersion.

The university has already initiated communication with Taiwan's education division, working in co-ordination with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre. Dixit said that this research collaboration stands as a significant milestone. ‘The impending MoUs with Taiwan not only signifies a groundbreaking partnership in semiconductor and chip design but also paves the way for a broader exchange encompassing academia, culture and history.’ As the delegation prepares for its visit to Taiwan, anticipation is high for the transformative impact this collaboration will have on both institutions and the students involved.

Pacts to be inked with these varsities

National Taipei University of Technology, Taichung which is ranked 74th in Taiwan is among the varsities with which DAVV is going to ink MoU. Other universities include Asia University, Kaohsiung; National Ping Tung University, Taichung; National Chin-Yi University of Technology, Taipei; Ming Chi University of Technology and Kaohsiung ISU GMC. The delegation is also going to visit the Hsinchu Science Park where all information about semiconductors is on one premises. We will also visit the Indian Embassy and meet members of “Friends of Madhya Pradesh” Chapter in Taiwan, Dixit said.