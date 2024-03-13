Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Industry House, Several Employees Trapped; Visuals Surface |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the Industry House near Palasia on AB Road in Indore on Wednesday evening. The fire broke out on the fourth to sixth floors. According to local reports, many employees are trapped in the office here. Fire brigade has reached the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire and rescue people.

According to the fire brigade, there was a stampede due to the fire. The traffic personnel on duty here have diverted the road from one side. Fire brigade personnel are working hard to extinguish the fire on the spot. There are also offices of many financial and media houses in the building.

The incident has caused traffic jam on AB Road, though the traffic police have taken charge and diverted routes. Ambulances are also present at the spot to take care of injured people.

More details awaited.