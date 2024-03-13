 Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake

Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake

According to information, Deepak (23) went out with a tractor to collect garlic from the field.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Deceased Deepak | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of murder has come to light from village Hingonya, Khurd on Wednesday, where 4 men allegedly attacked a youth with scythe and killed him over a petty dispute. 

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Deepak.

According to information, Deepak went out with a tractor to collect garlic from the field. Mistakenly, his tractor slightly entered the field of the accused. Angry over this, four accused identified as Rohit, Hemraj, Himmat Singh and Devkaran allegedly attacked Deepak with a scythe and fled the spot, leaving him bleeding.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Class 11 Boy Stabbed To Death By Neighbours For Using Their Vehicle To Climb His...
article-image

While talking to media, deceased Deepak’s maternal uncle said, “Deepak was going to collect garlics from the field. On the way, he entered the field agricultural field of the accused by mistake. Seeing this, some people came to Deepak and asked why he entered their field. The issue got serious and after that Rohit, Hemraj, Himmat Singh and Devkaran Singh attacked Deepak and ran away.”  

The matter is said to be of Gandhi Nagar police station area. All four accused-- Rohit, Hemraj, Himmat Singh and Devkaran, are currently absconding. Further details regarding the matter are awaited. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Stressed Over Non-Payment Of Salary, Woman Pours Petrol On Herself, Attempts Immolation During...

MP: Stressed Over Non-Payment Of Salary, Woman Pours Petrol On Herself, Attempts Immolation During...

Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake

Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake

MP: CM Yadav To Inaugurate Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone On March 14

MP: CM Yadav To Inaugurate Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone On March 14

MP: Tribal Couple Beaten Publicly In Barwani Market For Asking Money After Bank Transaction Fails...

MP: Tribal Couple Beaten Publicly In Barwani Market For Asking Money After Bank Transaction Fails...

Madhya Pradesh: RMC Commissioner Suspended For Unauthorised Plot Registrations

Madhya Pradesh: RMC Commissioner Suspended For Unauthorised Plot Registrations