Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake

Deceased Deepak | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of murder has come to light from village Hingonya, Khurd on Wednesday, where 4 men allegedly attacked a youth with scythe and killed him over a petty dispute.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Deepak.

According to information, Deepak went out with a tractor to collect garlic from the field. Mistakenly, his tractor slightly entered the field of the accused. Angry over this, four accused identified as Rohit, Hemraj, Himmat Singh and Devkaran allegedly attacked Deepak with a scythe and fled the spot, leaving him bleeding.

While talking to media, deceased Deepak’s maternal uncle said, “Deepak was going to collect garlics from the field. On the way, he entered the field agricultural field of the accused by mistake. Seeing this, some people came to Deepak and asked why he entered their field. The issue got serious and after that Rohit, Hemraj, Himmat Singh and Devkaran Singh attacked Deepak and ran away.”

The matter is said to be of Gandhi Nagar police station area. All four accused-- Rohit, Hemraj, Himmat Singh and Devkaran, are currently absconding. Further details regarding the matter are awaited.