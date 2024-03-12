Indore: Class 11th Boy Stabbed To Death By Neighbours For Using Their Parked Vehicle To Climb His Locked Home In Banganga

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was reported at Indore's Banganga area, where a class 11th student was publicly stabbed to death over a petty fight involving neighbors.

The victim, Koteshwar Chourey, a resident of Raja Bagh Colony, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.

Seven miscreants have been arrested in the matter.

According to Banganga police, the incident took place on Monday night when the victim was returning home and found the main door locked. Meanwhile, he spotted a vehicle parked outside his neighbor's house that was right adjacent to his home. This gave him an idea, and he decided to use the vehicle as a ladder and reach his home via his neighbor's balcony.

As he climbed up the wall, the neighbors spotted him and pushed him down. This led to a dispute with the neighbor's family of the vehicle owner.

The accused family and friends thrashed him in the middle of the night and stabbed him with a knife multiple times.

Seven suspects identified as Mahendra Yogi, Harsh Yogi, Ashok Chouhan, Hritik Chouhan, Ajay Pandit, Prem Lal Dashore, and Hitesh Prajapati allegedly engaged in the altercation and attacked the victim with a knife. Police have arrested all the seven accused.

According to the information, Hitesh was the one who inflicted the fatal blow. Despite efforts by family members to rush the victim to a nearby hospital and later to MY Hospital. Additionally, the victim's cousin brother, Kuldeep, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Family members said that the victim, Koteshwar, had an exam on Tuesday at Oxford School in the Banganga area.

Authorities have arrested the suspects involved in the attack, while the family of the deceased has staged protests demanding justice.