Indore: IMC To Run Campaign To Increase City’s Ground Water Level |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has made a strategic plan to boost city's groundwater level through a water conservation campaign, engaging citizens as active participants.

An approval to a proposal in this regard was granted in the meeting of Mayor-in-Council (MiC) chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday.

‘With public participation, we are going to rejuvenate wells, stepwells and ponds. Besides, we will encourage residents to instal rain harvesting systems in their houses,’ Mayor told reporters after the meeting.

To address water supply issues promptly, the MiC approved formation of a quick response team, focusing on efficient resolution of Narmada pipeline leaks during operation and maintenance.

The MiC approved a proposal for the safety of essential government documents by digitising them, ensuring their preservation across various corporation departments.

Additionally, plans to develop gardens, play areas and shops beneath Kesharbagh Bridge on PPP model were also examined. The MiC gave its acceptance to inviting tender of Rs 20.74 crore in relation to the work of operation and maintenance of Narmada Phase III for three years, Rs 3.1 crore for laying, connecting, testing, commissioning and completion of pipeline laying work in Kailod Kartal and Anuradha Nagar under Zone 13, for cancellation of the present tender and re-inviting fresh tender for the construction of public indoor sports complex near RaiDharamshala behind the zonal office in Subhash Nagar.

Besides, acceptance was given for inviting tender worth Rs 11.3 crore completing the remaining road from Sarwate Bus Stand to Machhi Bazaar Square via Chandrabhaga.