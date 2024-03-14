MP: Ensure Uninterrupted Water Supply In Rural Areas, Collector Directs Officials

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rajesh Batham, in a meeting on Thursday, directed officials from the public health engineering department (PHED) to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the rural areas of the district during the upcoming summer months. Batham reviewed the progress under the Nal Jal Yojna in the district and emphasised the importance of proper coordination between the concerned departments and the need for monitoring the supply of water.

The meeting, attended by district panchayat CEO Aman Vaishnav, district forest officer D S Nigwal, general manager Jal Nigam K S Kalam, executive engineer PHED Govind Bhuria, and others, discussed the progress of the water supply projects in the district.

According to an official press release, a total of 374 Jal Yojna have been sanctioned in the district, out of which 309 Jal Yojna have been completed. Completed 231 Jal Yojna have been transferred to concerned gram panchayats. Under the Mahi Jal Praday Yojna, 632 villages of the district would be provided water on completion, including 27 villages of Bajna development bloc, 219 villages of Sailana development bloc, 90 villages of Piploda development bloc, 145 villages of Jaora development bloc, and 151 villages of Ratlam development bloc.

Additionally, under the Majhodiya Yojna, 193 villages of Bajna development bloc, 18 villages of Sailana development bloc, and one village of Ratlam development bloc will be supplied water on completion. Under the ambitious plan of water supply from Gandhi Sagar Samuh Jalpraday Yojna, 191 villages of Alot development bloc would be provided water, and so far, the work has been completed in 11 villages of Alot development bloc.