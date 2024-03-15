Bhopal: LPG Cylinders Explode In Warehouse Of Bag Mughalia, Blaze Controlled By 10 Fire Brigades In 1.5 Hours

Bhopal: Explosions Erupt In LPG Warehouse Of Bagsewaniya, Blaze Controlled By 10 Fire Brigades In 1.5 Hours | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Terror gripped Bhopal’s Beg Mughaliya area after 4 back to back explosions erupted in the Vyanjan tent house in which around 100 LPG cylinders were kept, on Friday. The incident occured around 10 in the morning. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Pankaj Khare, "There were 100 LPG cylinders kept in the godown. As many as 15 of the cylinders blew off."

Acting on the incident, 10 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot immediately and controlled the fire in almost 1.5 hours. Workers of the warehouse already managed to evade the site safely. Also, a JCB was required to make a path to help the fire brigade to the spot.

#MadhyPradesh | LPG cylinders explode in a tent house in #Bhopal's Bagsewaniya area. #Fire controlled in 1.5 hours by 10 fire extinguishing vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Ru91gy4g4m — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 15, 2024

According to eyewitnesses, the fire first broke out in curtains and other clothing items. That time more than 5 employees present in the warehouse tried to extinguish it. During this, 3 gas cylinders exploded one after the other. The employees saved their lives by running away from the spot immediately. The tin shed of the godown fell about 50 feet away. They have also alleged illegal refilling of domestic gas cylinders was also done in the warehouse.

As per information, it is estimated that 50 to 60 gas cylinders are kept in the warehouse of the tent house. Along with dousing off the fire, removing the gas cylinders from the spot safely was also a big challenge. After the sound of blasts, chaos was created in the area. People collected essential items and left their homes.