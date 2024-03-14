Bhopal: Through 9-Yr-Old Letter, PHQ Reminds Field Officers To Crackdown On Rising Crime

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Headquarters has sent its nine-year-old order to its field officers, instructing them to address the increasing crime rate in the state and ensure that law offenders remain behind bars. In recent days, the crime graph in the state has seen an upward swing and during a law and order review meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had asked the police officers to crackdown on rising crime rate in state.

In 2015, the then DGP Surendra Singh prepared a letter containing detailed instructions for field officers regarding investigations, bail, arrest of law offenders, and their detention. The PHQ has sent the same order to its officers and has instructed them to review the bail of habitual law offenders, ensuring they remain in custody.

Officers have been asked to prepare a strong case against them and present it with all evidence in court. All district superintendents of police have been instructed to note their reviews in their monthly inspection sheets. It was instructed that law offenders should not be able to obtain bail easily. It was stated that the police, with the help of prosecution, should build a strong case against the bail requests of such law offenders. Officers were also instructed to complete investigations in cases pending at their respective police stations.

Law offenders sometimes take advantage of incomplete investigations and weak cases to obtain bail, posing a risk to society upon their release. Officers were asked to prepare strong cases to ensure that law offenders remain behind bars.