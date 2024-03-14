 Bhopal: Differently-Abled Motivational Speaker Fractures Leg Due To Bad Roads
Poonam Shroti seeks urgent action from PM, CM

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Differently-Abled Motivational Speaker Fractures Leg Due To Bad Roads | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A differently-abled motivational speaker Poonam Shroti has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Mohan Yadav saying that the roads in Bhopal were in a very shape and that she suffered a fracture recently due to the potholes on the roads. “The state of road conditions in Bhopal, with its potholes and uneven surfaces, has made even the simplest commute a hazardous undertaking.

Regrettably, I recently suffered a fracture in my leg due to the deplorable condition of the roads, further highlighting the urgent need for improvements in our infrastructure,” she wrote in the letter, adding, “I write to you not only as an individual facing these challenges but also as a representative of the larger community of differently-abled citizens who endure similar hardships. It is disheartening to acknowledge that the promise of an inclusive and accessible India, as envisioned by our Constitution, remains unfulfilled for many.”

The letter further stated, “I urge you to kindly take immediate action to address the infrastructure issues faced by differently- abled individuals in our country, starting with Bhopal. By investing in accessible infrastructure, you will not only empower countless individuals but also foster a more inclusive society that upholds the principles of equality and dignity for all citizens,” the letter said. Poonam is grappling with challenges imposed by osteogenesis imperfecta, a condition that renders bones extremely fragile and prone to fractures with minimal force. She has dedicated the past decade to empowerment of disabled and was recognised as one of the 100 Women Achievers of India for her contribution.

