 Bhopal Power Cut March 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vishwakarma Nagar, Vaibhav Vihar, Kailash Nagar & More, Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut March 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vishwakarma Nagar, Vaibhav Vihar, Kailash Nagar & More, Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut March 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vishwakarma Nagar, Vaibhav Vihar, Kailash Nagar & More, Check Full List

The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 14, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Vaibhav Vihar, Rishipuram, Vishwakarma Nagar, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

The schedule is as follows:

Vaibhav Vihar, Rishipuram, Star Avenue, Rajiv Palace, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 7 hours, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Read Also
Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport Become Full-Fledged International Airport For Immigration As Well As...
article-image

In Vishwakarma Nagar, Janta Quarter, Hanif Colony, Paras Calorie, Vallabh Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Regal Town, Shoumy Park, Kaushalya State, Bheem Nagar, Om Nagar, Vallabh Nagar and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 6 hours, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Residents of C.T.O, Kailash Nagar, Pooja Shree, Mool Residency , and the surrounding areas should prepare for a power outage lasting for 4 hours, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The reason cited for this interruption is for essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut March 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vishwakarma Nagar, Vaibhav Vihar, Kailash...

Bhopal Power Cut March 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vishwakarma Nagar, Vaibhav Vihar, Kailash...

Caught On Cam: Gwalior, Dabra Cops Spotted Boozing On Duty; SP Assures Strict Action

Caught On Cam: Gwalior, Dabra Cops Spotted Boozing On Duty; SP Assures Strict Action

Congress MP Nakul Nath's Wife Works In Wheat Farm In Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces

Congress MP Nakul Nath's Wife Works In Wheat Farm In Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces

MP Minister Suggests To Make Hema Malini Brand Ambassador Of Postal Dept To Attract Investment

MP Minister Suggests To Make Hema Malini Brand Ambassador Of Postal Dept To Attract Investment

Lok Sabha Elections: 'Kamal Nath Ladhe Ya Nakul, Jeetegi BJP Hi,' Kailash Vijayvargiya Vows To...

Lok Sabha Elections: 'Kamal Nath Ladhe Ya Nakul, Jeetegi BJP Hi,' Kailash Vijayvargiya Vows To...