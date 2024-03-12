 Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport Become Full-Fledged International Airport For Immigration As Well As Custom Purpose
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport Become Full-Fledged International Airport For Immigration As Well As Custom Purpose

Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport Become Full-Fledged International Airport For Immigration As Well As Custom Purpose

For Immigration, it was already made. Now Raja Bhoj Airport is full-fledged International Airport.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Suyash Dwivedi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Government has made notification for international flight from Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, for custom. For Immigration, it was already made. Now Raja Bhoj Airport is full-fledged International Airport.

Director Airport Ramji Awasthi informed Free press, “ notification has been made for custom purpose. It was made international airport for emigration purpose(passengers). So now Raja Bhoj Airport is for both purposes—emigration and custom. However, it will takes next couple of months to start services of custom here.”

Read Also
Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged
article-image

In December,2023, Central Government had designated Raja Bhoj International Airport as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had taken the decision exercising the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950. &quot;In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950, the Central Government designated Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Spark In Electric Wires Probably Led To Fire At Mantralaya

Bhopal: Spark In Electric Wires Probably Led To Fire At Mantralaya

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders

Bhopal: Despite Modi Wave, BJP In Action To Douse Flames Of Anger Among Leaders

Bhopal: RGPV Requests Govt To Depute Finance Controller

Bhopal: RGPV Requests Govt To Depute Finance Controller

Only 12 Out Of 300 Schools In Bhopal Dist Share Fee Structure Online

Only 12 Out Of 300 Schools In Bhopal Dist Share Fee Structure Online

Labour Dept Report Unacceptable: Min Prahlad Patel

Labour Dept Report Unacceptable: Min Prahlad Patel