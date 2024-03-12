Bhopal: Raja Bhoj Airport Become Full-Fledged International Airport For Immigration As Well As Custom Purpose

Suyash Dwivedi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Government has made notification for international flight from Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, for custom. For Immigration, it was already made. Now Raja Bhoj Airport is full-fledged International Airport.

Director Airport Ramji Awasthi informed Free press, “ notification has been made for custom purpose. It was made international airport for emigration purpose(passengers). So now Raja Bhoj Airport is for both purposes—emigration and custom. However, it will takes next couple of months to start services of custom here.”

In December,2023, Central Government had designated Raja Bhoj International Airport as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had taken the decision exercising the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950. "In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950, the Central Government designated Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India.