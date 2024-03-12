 Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged

The hood of the engine and some coaches of the train got damaged.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was averted when Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express collided with a bull on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Shikarpur station between Gwalior and Morena when the speeding train was passing by and the bull came head-on.

The hood of the engine and some coaches of the train got damaged. The train came to a halt. Some passengers alighted to check the scene. The rail engineers rushed to fix the damage. And, after a brief stoppage of 10 to 15 minutes, the train commenced.

Read Also
MP Gets 4th Vande Bharat Between Delhi-Khajuraho As PM Modi Inaugurates 10 Semi-High Speed Trains...
article-image

PM Modi Flagged of 10 New Vand Bharat Trains Today

The incident happened on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off ten new Vande Bharat trains around the nation during a function held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh also received its fourth Vande Bharat Express, which runs between Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi and Khajuraho.

Speaking at the function, Prime Minister Modi stated that the nation has been awarded projects totaling Rs. 85,000 crores to date. "I don't want to slow down the pace of development," he stated.

In addition, a Petro project of Rs 20,000 crore has been opened in Dahej, Gujarat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ED Attaches 55 Assets Worth ₹5.32 Crore In Jagdamba AMW Automotives Pvt Ltd Money Laundering...

MP: ED Attaches 55 Assets Worth ₹5.32 Crore In Jagdamba AMW Automotives Pvt Ltd Money Laundering...

MP: Fraudsters Dupe Couple Of ₹30k, Tricks Them Using Fake Photos Of Daughter's Arrest

MP: Fraudsters Dupe Couple Of ₹30k, Tricks Them Using Fake Photos Of Daughter's Arrest

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged

MP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat

MP: Kuno Gears Up To Build Shelters To Safeguard Newly-Born Cheetah Cubs From Scorching Heat

MP: NIA Detains Youths From Bhopal, Barwani For Links With Khalistani Organisation; Raids Across...

MP: NIA Detains Youths From Bhopal, Barwani For Links With Khalistani Organisation; Raids Across...