Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Collides With Bull Near Gwalior, Engine Hood Damaged

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was averted when Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express collided with a bull on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Shikarpur station between Gwalior and Morena when the speeding train was passing by and the bull came head-on.

The hood of the engine and some coaches of the train got damaged. The train came to a halt. Some passengers alighted to check the scene. The rail engineers rushed to fix the damage. And, after a brief stoppage of 10 to 15 minutes, the train commenced.

PM Modi Flagged of 10 New Vand Bharat Trains Today

The incident happened on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off ten new Vande Bharat trains around the nation during a function held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh also received its fourth Vande Bharat Express, which runs between Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi and Khajuraho.

Speaking at the function, Prime Minister Modi stated that the nation has been awarded projects totaling Rs. 85,000 crores to date. "I don't want to slow down the pace of development," he stated.

In addition, a Petro project of Rs 20,000 crore has been opened in Dahej, Gujarat.