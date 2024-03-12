MP Gets 4th Vande Bharat Between Delhi-Khajuraho As PM Modi Inaugurates 10 Semi-High Speed Trains Across Country | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh got its fourth Vande Bharat Express between Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin and Khajuraho on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains across the country from a program organized in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that today the country has received projects worth Rs 85,000 crores. He said, “I don't want to slow down the pace of development. A Petro project to be built at Rs 20,000 crore in Dahej, Gujarat has also been inaugurated.”

Making a veiled attack at the opposition parties, PM Modi said that some people are looking at these projects through the electoral lens. Whereas this work is for the development of the country. “Today the railway depot shed, loco shed and railway depot were also inaugurated. More than 4.5 lakh devotees have visited Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in 350 Aastha trains in India. This journey will continue. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

MP BJP president VD Sharma was also present in Khajuraho in the inauguration program of Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla participated in the program organized at Bhopal Railway Station.

CM Yadav expresses gratitude

Talking to the reporters, CM Yadav said, “A new Vande Bharat semi-high-speed train from Khajuraho to Delhi has been flagged off today, a new railway line from Bhopal, Ramganj Mandi, Hirdaram Nagar has also been inaugurated today. Railway work worth about Rs 15,000 crore is going on. I once again express my gratitude to the Railways Minister and the Government of India."

The semi-high speed train will have stoppages in Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur. This train is being considered a big facility for Bundelkhand region and its regular services may start from March 15.

10 Vande Bharat trains inaugurated across country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains from Gujarat across the country. These include Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin) Vande Bharat. Rest of the trains are- Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna-Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi. .