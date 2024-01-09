Practise, Do Not Compete & Do Your Best! CBSE Pre-Exam Counselling Witnesses Stress, Fear & Panic Among Students, Doubts Due To Hindi Medium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started pre-exam counselling for upcoming board examinations for class 10 and class 12 from January. Students have approached school principals working as counsellors with various doubts about possible ways to score good marks. Students have been struggling to deal with stress and panicky feelings.

Several principals from Indore are also volunteering for the board to help students deal with pre-exam jitters, preparation and other problems. Many students are facing issues because of competitive feelings and their parents’ expectations.

School principals in Indore and Madhya Pradesh have urged parents to focus on their child’s growth and avoid comparison with other children.

Students worried about Hindi medium

CBSE is conducting board examinations in Hindi as well. This is in line with the New Education Policy. However, many students are scared and worried about the language option.

A student asked, “Will a student lose marks if they opt for Hindi as a medium for writing board examination?”

CBSE answers the question as, “No. The students will not lose marks for giving answers in Hindi medium.”

Questions frequently asked about Pre-Exam Jitters & Anxiety

Student: I get very tense when my friends tell me that they have revised the entire syllabus 2-3 times. I have not yet completed even once.

CBSE: Do not panic, just focus on your preparation. Draw a daily time table and be regular with your practice.

Student: I am in class Xth and I have got 76% in my pre boards. Does that mean that I cannot achieve 90% marks in boards?

CBSE: Just continue putting in your best effort, do not stress yourself. You should devote more time to those topics and subjects in which you are not very confident.

Student: I am very scared of board exams and despite studying the whole year, I am not confident. I also make silly mistakes. What can I do to overcome this?

CBSE: Do not worry! Stay relaxed. Always write down while revising topics. You should practise regularly to solve sample papers within the time limit. This will help you gain confidence and also retain the subject matter. Read the questions carefully before writing. Take regular breaks and relax during practice.

Questions asked about Scoring in Exams

Student: How should I improve my presentation? Are any marks given for good presentation?

CBSE: No separate marks are given, but your answers can be neat, well organised with important points underlined.

Student: While preparing, do I need to write whatever I am learning?

CBSE: Making notes helps you in understanding the chapter and also makes you confident.

Student: I have a doubt whether the pre board examinations marks would be considered in the board examinations?

CBSE: No, the marks obtained in the pre-board examination are not added or included in the Board examination marks.

Student: Will questions be asked from the Board’s sample paper?

CBSE: Sample question papers help you know the design, pattern and types of questions. Questions in the examination may be from any part of the syllabus. So, prepare thoroughly from the entire syllabus.

Student: My writing speed is very slow and because of that I am not able to complete my paper. Can something be done?

CBSE: Write the answer and practice so that your speed improves. Before writing any answer during the exam, organise your ideas and try to write your answer in points, if short of time. Never omit an entire question.

Student: If a choice is given to attempt any one of the questions in the Board exam, can we attempt both? If yes, which answer would be considered?

CBSE: The instructions given in the question paper should be followed. Attempting both the options not only takes away much of the precious time but also confuses the examiner.