Indore: FPJ Photographers Win Top-2 Spots In Gaur Memorial Photography Competition

Photo: Pexels |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Laxmansingh Gaur Memorial Photography Competition have been declared, which was held as part of the late Vidyadhar Shukla and late Jwala Prasad Shukla Memorial Journalism Awards ceremony. It is an honour for us that Free Press Journal photographers-- Anand Shivre and Pintu Namdev have bagged the top two spots.

Anand Shivre |

The award distribution will take place at Abhinav Kala Samaj Sabhagar, Gandhi Hall premises at 6:00 pm. Competition co-ordinator Navneet Shukla revealed that the first prize will be awarded to Anand Shivre (FPJ), second prize to Pintu Namdev (FPJ) and Bansilal Lalwani and the third to Jaiyesh Malviya, OP Soni, Ravindra Sethiya and Dharmendra Chahane. The selection for encouragement awards includes photos by Umesh Sen, Gopal Verma, Sneha Vyas, Vijay Bhatt and Vishal Chaudhary.

Pintu Namdev |

The adjudication committee com- prised of Kranti Chaturve- di, Pushpendra Vaidya, Alok Thakkar, Abhilash Shukla and Sachin Shar- ma. The award-winning photographers will be hon- oured with certificates and cash prizes by MLA Malini Laxmansingh Gaur.