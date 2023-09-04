PM-USHA: DAVV Among Four Varsities In MP Applying For Rs 100 Cr each | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as four NAAC-accredited universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, in the state are applying for Rs 100 crore grant each under Component 1 of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA), a reintroduced version of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

PM-USHA focuses on providing development grants to universities and colleges and helping varsities become multi-disciplinary education and research universities (MERU).

Under the MERU component, a total of 35 accredited state universities in the country will be given Rs 100 crore each to take up multi-disciplinary education and research. Besides, the Central scheme has a provision for opening new model degree colleges.

It also has a provision to grant Rs 20 crore each to 73 state universities, irrespective of accreditation status. Department of Higher Education (DHE) recently invited proposals from DAVV, Vikram University, Barkaullaha University and Jiwaji University for Rs 100 crore grant.

Besides, proposals for Rs 20 crore grants have been sought from all government-run universities in the state, including the above-mentioned four varsities. The proposals are to be sent to the Centre through DHE.

“There are only four accredited universities in the state so only they qualify for the MERU component. For component 2, all the universities qualify. We qualify for both the components so will apply for it,” said Prof VB Gupta, head, School of Data Science at DAVV.

He said that the DAVV’s proposals are being readied and will be submitted to DHE shortly. The university is going to propose the upgradation of their department as a centre of excellence, create new academic blocks, international standards hostels, new labs etc.

PM-USHA Scheme

- The PM-USHA scheme aims to provide financial support to States for improving their higher education systems.

- As per the guidelines released in June, states and Union Territories must sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Higher Education, committing to implement NEP 2020 and adopt guidelines for the National Credit Framework and Choice Based Credit System for Four Year Undergraduate Programme.

- These conditions serve as prerequisites for accessing the Rs 12,926.10 crore allocated between 2023-24 and 2025-26, despite the requirement for 40% funding contribution from State governments.

- Its objectives include enhancing the quality of existing state higher education institutions by ensuring compliance with prescribed norms and standards and embracing accreditation as a quality assurance framework.

- The scheme aims to bring about governance, academic, and examination reforms in these institutions, while also establishing connections with both school education and the job market to foster self-reliance and contribute to the concept of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.

- Furthermore, PM-USHA seeks to create a conducive environment within higher education institutions to encourage research and innovation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)