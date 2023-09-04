Indore: Central Power Ministry Team Sees Smart Meter, Rooftop Solar System | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high level team of the Union Ministry of Power is taking feedback from the consumers of smart meters, rooftop solar net meters across the country for analyzing satisfaction level of the consumers.

In this connection, Shashank Mishra, joint secretary, Union power ministry and Saurav Shah, executive director, Power Finance Corporation visited Indore on Sunday.

In the meeting held at Pologround office, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar informed the team members about installation of smart meter, rooftop solar net meter, and consumer satisfaction level gathered by the company.

The team from Delhi visited seven consumers in Pushp Nagar under Sangam Nagar power zone and inquired about billing, rooftop solar net meters.

They also called for maximum installation of rooftop solar net meters. On this occasion, PuneetDubey, director of MPPKVY, senior officers SL Karwadia, Ravi Mishra, city superintending engineer Manoj Sharma and others were present.

