Indore: 18-Yr-Old Falls To Death From Fourth Floor Of Building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy fell to death from the fourth floor of a building in the Kanadiya area, police said on Saturday. The deceased died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shivkaran, a resident of Bhuri Tekri area of the city. He was taken to the hospital on August 31 after he fell from the fourth floor of the building. He died during treatment in a city hospital. It is said that Shivkaran was residing in a multistoried building and while doing some work he lost control and fell from the height. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know further about the incident.

Man found hanging from tree

A man was found hanging from a tree in a farming land on Indore-Depalpur Road on Saturday. It is said that he came to his sister’s place for Raksha Bandhan. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vikas Makwana, a resident of Gautampura. He had come to Depalpur for Raksha Bandhan. Police believed that he committed suicide. However, the autopsy report is awaited. No suicide note was recovered from him. The statements of his family members are also being recorded by the police.