Old Terminal Building Of Indore Airport To Be Redeveloped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the continuously increasing number of passengers, a plan for the development of Indore Airport is being prepared. The operation of international flights will be operated from the old terminal in Indore. The capacity of the existing terminal will also be increased.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that international flights will be operated from there after the redevelopment of the old air terminal building. Besides, ATR, i.e., small airplane service, will also operate from here for domestic flights. This will reduce the pressure on passengers at the existing terminal.

Apart from this, the capacity of the existing terminal will be increased by its development, and passengers will spend less time on security-related matters.

Also, the toilet, X-ray machine, and office located on the ground floor of the existing terminal will also be shifted so that better security arrangements can be made and passengers can save time.

Read Also Indore To Be Felicitated For Bagging 1st Spot In Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan On Sept 7

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)