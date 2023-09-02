 Old Terminal Building Of Indore Airport To Be Redeveloped
This terminal will be used for the operation of international flights. Domestic ATR flights will also fly from here.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the continuously increasing number of passengers, a plan for the development of Indore Airport is being prepared. The operation of international flights will be operated from the old terminal in Indore. The capacity of the existing terminal will also be increased.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that international flights will be operated from there after the redevelopment of the old air terminal building. Besides, ATR, i.e., small airplane service, will also operate from here for domestic flights. This will reduce the pressure on passengers at the existing terminal.

Apart from this, the capacity of the existing terminal will be increased by its development, and passengers will spend less time on security-related matters.

Also, the toilet, X-ray machine, and office located on the ground floor of the existing terminal will also be shifted so that better security arrangements can be made and passengers can save time.

