MP: Free-Of-Cost Urology Camp To Be Organised At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The 98th free-of-cost urology camp is slated to be organised at the Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal.

The hospital authorities said that the camp will be held from September 23 till October 4 on the hospital premises. In the camp, the patients reeling with eye and vision issues will undergo check-ups, after which appropriate treatment shall be advised to them.

Registrations for the camp are to begin soon, which will be set in motion on Monday. Those who want to turn up at the camp can register themselves till September 23.

They can either visit the hospital in person or can get in touch with the hospital authorities on the contact numbers 6260392547 and 0755-2643712.

Apart from vision issues, people suffering from kidney or urethra problems, as well as those ailing with hydrocele, hypsopaedia and urinary issues will also be given treatment. The applicants should also mention their UID card number and personal mobile phone numbers at the time of application.

