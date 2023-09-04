Bhopal Weather: After Long Dry Spell, Rain Likely This Week | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has almost been dry for last many days. However, there is good news. Rain is likely to occur in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh from September 5.

And by September 6 or 7, there will be widespread rainfall in many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Meteorological department duty officer Ashfaq said, “It happens in September. There is clear sky after rain. Temperatures also rise. Monsoon activities are likely to pick up after couple of days.”

In last two days, temperature increased all over the state amid scorching heat. Meteorological department attributed the rise in temperature to clear sky after rain.

After couple of days, monsoon activities are likely to pick up in state again. Most places recorded day temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. It was 37 degrees Celsius in some districts.

Scorching heat with high humidity up to 85% was recorded in many places in the state in last 24 hours. On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Indore’s maximum temperature was 32.5 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius. There is low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation prevails in north interior Karnataka.

The low-pressure area will gradually move towards south Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The interaction between these two weather systems will intensify rain activities in many states including Madhya Pradesh, department official said.