Plantation Drive In MP: Nagar Van To Come Up On 10 Hectares In Ratlam

MSME minister Chetanya Kasyap handing over the land allotment letter to municipal corporation chairperson Manisha Sharma | FP Photo

RATLAM (Madhya Pradesh): Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises minister Chetanya Kasyap has allocated over 10 hectares of land to the municipal corporation for the development of 'Nagar Van'.

Kasyap said the land near Ganga Sagar Colony has been officially allocated and the civic body will proceed with the creation of the ëNagar Vaní as per the detailed plan.

The minister handed over a letter of allocation to municipal corporation chairperson Manisha Sharma. This initiative aims to enhance the green cover and improve environmental health of the city.

Collector Rajesh Batham and other administrative officials were present. In another development, the minister announced the identification of 10 hectares of land in Karamdi for the establishment of a saree cluster.

This initiative is expected to boost the cityís prominence on the state, national and international map by centralising the saree trade in the region.

The saree cluster will attract businessmen from across the state and beyond, providing them with a one-stop destination, the minister added. This project aligns with the promises made in the election manifesto and aims to drive economic growth.

A meeting was held with the collector and other administrative officials to expedite the allotment process. The Madhya Pradesh Housing Board will oversee the construction on the allocated land.