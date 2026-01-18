 Indore News: Free Mega Medical Camp Launched With US-Indore Collaboration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Free Mega Medical Camp Launched With US-Indore Collaboration

Indore News: Free Mega Medical Camp Launched With US-Indore Collaboration

A three-day free mega medical camp began in Indore on January 17 through a collaboration between AIPNO Club (Ohio, USA) and Rotary Clubs. US doctors are offering free consultations and medicines. About 200 patients were treated on day one, and smart glasses were distributed to 15 visually impaired students, promoting inclusive healthcare.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Free Mega Medical Camp Launched With US-Indore Collaboration |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale three-day free medical camp is being organised at Robert Nursing Home through a unique collaboration between the AIPNO Club (Ohio, USA) and multiple Rotary Clubs of Indore. The camp, which began on January 17, will continue until January 19 and is providing free medical check-ups, consultations and medicines to citizens.

Renowned doctors from the United States, specialising in various medical fields, have arrived in Indore to offer their services free of cost during the camp.

The medical camp was formally inaugurated by divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, who praised the international collaboration. He expressed gratitude to the visiting American doctors for their contribution and thanked the organisers for hosting such a meaningful initiative in Indore.

As part of the camp, Rotary Clubs distributed smart glasses to 15 visually impaired students. These assistive devices enable the students to see, hear and read, marking an inspiring step toward social inclusion and technology-driven empowerment. The initiative received widespread appreciation from those present. On the first day alone, around 200 patients underwent free medical examinations and were also provided with necessary medicines.

FPJ Shorts
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Sukhdev Singh Ghuman (Rotary DGND), Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha, secretary of Robert Nursing Home and Kishore Raghuvanshi, Trustee. The medical camp has been conceptualised by US-based philanthropist Rameshbhai Shah, with coordination by Kamlesh Shah, who have been planning this service initiative for the past year.

Read Also
Indore News: Former Tenant Stabs Youth Over Grudge To Vacate Room
article-image

The organisers said that AIPNO conducts such medical missions in India every year, bringing quality healthcare services to communities in need. Citizens have been encouraged to participate in large numbers and take advantage of free consultations and treatment from trained American doctors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Free Mega Medical Camp Launched With US-Indore Collaboration
Indore News: Free Mega Medical Camp Launched With US-Indore Collaboration
Indore Metro: 10-Day Mega Block To Complete Testing Till Radisson Square
Indore Metro: 10-Day Mega Block To Complete Testing Till Radisson Square
Indore News: Rooftop Solar Generates Power Worth ₹24 Crore Every Month In Malwa-Nimar
Indore News: Rooftop Solar Generates Power Worth ₹24 Crore Every Month In Malwa-Nimar
Indore News: Former Tenant Stabs Youth Over Grudge To Vacate Room
Indore News: Former Tenant Stabs Youth Over Grudge To Vacate Room
MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, Over 8k Security Personnel March Through Dhar Streets
MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, Over 8k Security Personnel March Through Dhar Streets