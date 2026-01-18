Indore News: Former Tenant Stabs Youth Over Grudge To Vacate Room |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was attacked by his former tenant with a knife over a grudge to ask him to vacate the room in the Sanyogitaganj police station area on Saturday night.

The victim sustained a severe injury near his eye, putting his vision at risk. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

According to police, the victim Gaurav Meena, a resident of Pawanpuri Palda, works at an auto-deal shop. On Saturday night, he was returning home with a friend.

As they reached Agrasen Square, his former tenant identified as Shiva confronted him and stopped them. Before Gaurav could react, Shiva attacked him with a knife. One blow struck Gaurav on the head just above his eye, causing severe bleeding and he collapsed on the spot. The accused Shiva is currently evading cops, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Gaurav’s mother Uma Meena said that Shiva had been living as a tenant in their house until two days ago. On January 15, the family asked him to vacate the room due to repeated objections over his activities, including bringing unknown girls to the house.

Read Also Indore News: RTO Acts Against Sleeper Buses For Violation

They had warned him and asked him to leave the room. Following this, Shiva allegedly held a grudge and had even threatened Gaurav with dire consequences. The attack is believed to be a result of this dispute. Family members said the knife strike was so deep that Gaurav faces a serious risk of losing vision in one eye.