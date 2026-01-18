 MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, Over 8k Security Personnel March Through Dhar Streets
MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, Over 8k Security Personnel March Through Dhar Streets

Ahead of Basant Panchami on January 23, over 8,000 police and security personnel conducted a massive flag march across Dhar to ensure law and order. Sensitive areas, including Bhojshala, are under heightened surveillance using drones and CCTV. Meanwhile, children took out a peaceful procession promoting religious harmony and social unity across the city.

Updated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, Over 8k Security Personnel March Through Dhar Streets

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 8,000 police officials and security personnel took out a massive flag march from Fort Grounds in Dhar on Sunday as part of security arrangements ahead of Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, a Friday, this year.

The march covered multiple areas, including sensitive and mixed-population localities, to instill a sense of security among residents and warn anti-social elements against disrupting law and order.

The entire city, including the Bhojshala area, is under special surveillance. Additional forces have been deployed at major intersections, religious sites and crowded areas. Activities are being monitored through drones, CCTV cameras and mobile patrolling.

Senior officers personally reviewed arrangements and instructed personnel to deal

immediately with any attempts to disrupt peace. The administration warned the public against spreading rumours and misleading information, implementing a zero-tolerance policy against lawbreakers.

Children take out procession to promote harmony

Children took out a grand procession on Sunday to spread awareness about the religious significance of Basant Panchami while promoting harmony and social unity, in Dhar.

Children under 14 years of age walked peacefully carrying plates, spoons and small bells. The procession started from Ghoda Chopati and passed through the city’s main routes before concluding at the Bhojshala complex. The symbolic sounds of plates, spoons and bells attracted public attention towards the prayer ceremony and religious significance of Basant Panchami.

Organisers said that since Basant Panchami fell on a Friday, it was necessary to send a positive, awareness-raising message to the community. The children’s procession powerfully conveyed that religious events promote harmony, reverence, and social unity.

