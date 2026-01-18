Bhopal News: 45-Year-Old Biker Dies After Hit By Car Attached To Government Department

Bhopal News: Biker Dies After Hit By Car Attached To Government Department | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man died after hit by a speeding car near Shaurya Smarak under MP Nagar police station limits on Sunday morning.

The car is attached to a government department as it bears the logo of MP Government. The bike of the victim was trapped in the car and was dragged for around 100 metres before it finally stopped after colliding with railing of Shaurya Smarak premises.

According to reports, resident of Ratibad, travel agent Satish (45) was on way to MP Nagar on his bike. He was near Shaurya Smarak when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit his bike.

Eye witnesses claimed that the car driver did not stop the car even after the collision. The bike got entangled in the bonnet of the car and was dragged for around 100 metres. The car stopped only after it hit the railing of Shaurya Smarak. Satish was rescued and rushed to JK Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The car driver escaped unhurt as the air bags opened. MP Nagar police said a case has been registered and the driver was being questioned further. It is still to be ascertained that the car was attached to which government department, police added.