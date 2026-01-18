MP News: Woman Throws Son From Second Floor To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Gets Life Imprisonment | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was sentenced to life inprisonment for throwing her son from second floor, which led to his death, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, on Sunday.

According to the officials, the woman committed the crime to hide her extra-marital affair, as the child had seen her with her lover.

The case was being heard by Additional Sessions Court, which found the mother guilty, and sentenced her to life imprisonment.

The court delivered its verdict on Saturday based on circumstantial evidence. Meanwhile, the boy’s mother’s lover was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the child had seen his mother with her lover. Fearing that the matter would come to light, the mother threw the child from the second-floor roof, causing his death.

Read Also Bhopal News: Van Vihar Starts Temporary Slaughter Facility To Feed Carnivores

Case solved in 15 days

Police solved the case within 15 days. Initially, the incident appeared to be a simple accident.

The incident occurred on April 28, 2023, in the Thathipur police station area. Jyoti Rathore was on the roof with her lover, Uday Indauliya, who lived in the neighbourhood.

During this time, her son Jatin came onto the roof and saw his mother in her lover’s arms. Fearing that her son would tell her husband, Jyoti threw the child from the second floor.

The child lay on the road in agony, but his mother did not come to see him. He was later taken to the hospital, but even there, the mother did not visit him.

The child sustained serious head injuries from the fall and was treated at Jayarogya Hospital for one day.

This behaviour raised the husband’s suspicion. He confronted his wife, asked her about the incident, and told her that everyone makes mistakes.

Jyoti then broke down and confessed the entire incident to her husband. The constable husband recorded the conversation on audio and video and also collected footage from the CCTV cameras installed in their house.

He died the next day, on April 29. The family members, especially police constable Dhyan Singh, initially believed that their son had accidentally slipped and fallen, leading to his death.

Fifteen days later, the mother felt remorse and confessed to her husband, Dhyan Singh, that she had made a terrible mistake.

Police named Jyoti Rathore and her lover, Uday Indauliya, as the accused and, after completing the investigation, filed a charge sheet in court.

During the trial, Public Prosecutor Vijay Sharma represented the prosecution. The court found the mother guilty and sentenced her to life imprisonment, while the lover was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.