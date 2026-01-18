Indore Metro: 10-Day Mega Block To Complete Testing Till Radisson Square |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step toward the early launch of full metro services, Indore Metro Rail Project has intensified testing and commissioning work across its entire priority corridor, stretching from Gandhi Nagar to Malviya Nagar Square (Radisson Square). The corridor comprises a total of 16 stations.

Officials said that testing, commissioning and system integration activities are progressing at a rapid pace to ensure the corridor becomes operational at the earliest. Integrated testing and commissioning of the Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T) systems have now reached the final stage. As part of this process, successful trial runs are being conducted up to Malviya Nagar Square across all 16 stations on the priority corridor.

In the next phase, the currently operational section will be integrated with the non-commissioned section. This will require extensive testing and commissioning work across the entire priority corridor. To carry out these activities in a smooth, safe and time-bound manner, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has announced a mega block on revenue services.

Accordingly, metro services on the entire priority corridor -- from Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor-03 -- will remain suspended from January 15 to January 25. During this period, all remaining testing, commissioning and signalling-related activities will be completed.

MPMRCL officials said that timely completion of S&T works and obtaining the necessary approvals are essential before opening the entire priority corridor for public use. Keeping this in view, the mega block has been planned to allow uninterrupted execution of critical technical works.