 MP Shocker: Elderly Lawyer Found Hanging At His Residence In Gwalior; Was Suffering Stress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Elderly Lawyer Found Hanging At His Residence In Gwalior; Was Suffering Stress

MP Shocker: Elderly Lawyer Found Hanging At His Residence In Gwalior; Was Suffering Stress

The incident occurred late Saturday night in Govindpuri. The University Police Station in the city has taken the body into custody and begun an investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker: Elderly Lawyer Found Hanging At His Residence In Gwalior; Was Suffering Stress | Representated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, an elderly lawyer in Gwalior took his own life by hanging himself. In the middle of the night, he got up from his bed and went to the adjacent room, where he hanged himself. His wife woke up to find him missing from the bed. After searching for him, she found him hanging in the other room. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Govindpuri.

Upon seeing her husband hanging, the wife screamed, waking up other family members. The police arrived at the scene soon after being informed. Initial investigations suggest that the lawyer was under stress. The University Police Station in the city has taken the body into custody and begun an investigation. The police are currently investigating the reasons behind his stress and why he took this drastic step.

Read Also
MP: Village Sarpanch Guns Down Woman, Injures Girl Over Dispute In Datia District
article-image

According to information, the victim is identified as Anup Harinarayan Sharma, a resident of Govindpuri in the city's University Police Station area. Sharma practiced law in the Sessions Court. After having dinner on Saturday night, he went to sleep in his room.

In the middle of the night, his wife, Manu Sharma, woke up to find Anup Sharma missing from the bed. She initially thought he might have gone to the bathroom. When he did not return for a long time, she started searching for him and eventually found him in the other room. Hearing her cries, other family members rushed to the scene and checked his pulse, only to find he had already passed away.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Elderly Lawyer Found Hanging At His Residence In Gwalior; Was Suffering Stress

MP Shocker: Elderly Lawyer Found Hanging At His Residence In Gwalior; Was Suffering Stress

MP: Village Sarpanch Guns Down Woman, Injures Girl Over Dispute In Datia District

MP: Village Sarpanch Guns Down Woman, Injures Girl Over Dispute In Datia District

MP: Monsoon-Related Restrictions Imposed At Jabalpur's Bhedaghat, Tourists Disappointed

MP: Monsoon-Related Restrictions Imposed At Jabalpur's Bhedaghat, Tourists Disappointed

Chak De India! World Cup Victory Turns Monsoon’s Midnight Into Diwali; MP Politicians Extend...

Chak De India! World Cup Victory Turns Monsoon’s Midnight Into Diwali; MP Politicians Extend...

India V/S South Africa T20 World Cup: Bhopal Turns Euphoric As Team India Clinches The Trophy After...

India V/S South Africa T20 World Cup: Bhopal Turns Euphoric As Team India Clinches The Trophy After...