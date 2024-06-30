MP Shocker: Elderly Lawyer Found Hanging At His Residence In Gwalior; Was Suffering Stress | Representated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, an elderly lawyer in Gwalior took his own life by hanging himself. In the middle of the night, he got up from his bed and went to the adjacent room, where he hanged himself. His wife woke up to find him missing from the bed. After searching for him, she found him hanging in the other room. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Govindpuri.

Upon seeing her husband hanging, the wife screamed, waking up other family members. The police arrived at the scene soon after being informed. Initial investigations suggest that the lawyer was under stress. The University Police Station in the city has taken the body into custody and begun an investigation. The police are currently investigating the reasons behind his stress and why he took this drastic step.

According to information, the victim is identified as Anup Harinarayan Sharma, a resident of Govindpuri in the city's University Police Station area. Sharma practiced law in the Sessions Court. After having dinner on Saturday night, he went to sleep in his room.

In the middle of the night, his wife, Manu Sharma, woke up to find Anup Sharma missing from the bed. She initially thought he might have gone to the bathroom. When he did not return for a long time, she started searching for him and eventually found him in the other room. Hearing her cries, other family members rushed to the scene and checked his pulse, only to find he had already passed away.