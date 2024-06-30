 MP: Village Sarpanch Guns Down Woman, Injures Girl Over Dispute In Datia District
PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch of a village allegedly shot a woman dead and injured a girl following a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Banwas village under the Jigna police station limits on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra said.

A quarrel broke out between one of the villagers, Ratiram Yadav, and sarpanch Arvind Yadav's brother Ravindra while they were consuming alcohol together, he said.

While some villagers immediately pacified them, the sarpanch and his accomplices later reached Ratiram's house and opened fire, the official said.

Ratiram's daughter-in-law Ahilya died, and his niece sustained injuries in the firing and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

A case has been registered against the sarpanch and 12 other accused who are absconding, and efforts are on to apprehend them, the official said. 

