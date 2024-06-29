MP Updates: Couple, Son Killed As Truck Crushes Car In MP's Satna District; Two Boys Drown In Jabalpur | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their 10-year-old son were killed when a truck laden with iron rods tilted sideways and crushed their car in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday, police said.

The couple's 8-year-old daughter survived the accident that took place near Rangla village on Satna-Maihar Road, said Uchehra police station in-charge Satish Mishra.

The official said a truck hit the car, tipped over and smashed it.

Kuldeep Dwivedi (38), his wife Ruchi (35) and their son Gopal (10) were killed in the accident, while their daughter survived, he said. Police said she was in trauma.

The official said that Kuldeep was an employee of a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh and was going to his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

Two Boys Drown In Pond In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at village Deori under Tilwara police station limits on Friday evening, an official said.

Prateek Singh (13) and Ayushman Singh (14) were out grazing cattle when they decided to bathe in the pond but drowned, said Brijesh Mishra, in-charge of the local police station.

Their family members retrieved the bodies, he said, adding that further probe was on.

