Indore News: Rooftop Solar Generates Power Worth ₹24 Crore Every Month In Malwa-Nimar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Homes and buildings across the Malwa-Nimar region are collectively generating solar power worth nearly Rs 24 crore every month, with Indore emerging as the state’s leading city in rooftop solar energy production. By harnessing sunlight through rooftop panels, Indore metropolitan area alone is producing more than 150,000 units of electricity daily, more than any other city in Madhya Pradesh.

According to official data, over 3 crore units of electricity are currently being generated every month across 15 districts of the Malwa-Nimar region, including Indore, Mhow, Pithampur, Dewas, Dhar, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch, Barwani, Mandsaur and Khargone. Of the total rooftop solar installations in the region, more than 45 percent are located in the Indore metropolitan area, covering central city areas, the Super Corridor and the Bypass zone.

At present, rooftop solar plants have been installed at around 24,000 locations in Indore alone, with over 60 per cent of these on residential houses. Solar panels have also been set up on private offices, shops, malls, multi-storey buildings, government offices, MY Hospital, medical colleges, railway stations, the airport, the collector’s office, police offices, as well as schools and colleges.

A notable outcome of this expansion is that more than 2,000 consumers in Indore are now generating surplus electricity on their rooftops while their own power consumption remains comparatively low. As a result, their electricity bills are currently coming in negative, meaning they are earning credits instead of paying bills—a trend expected to continue for the next few months.

Overall, rooftop solar systems have been installed for nearly 49,900 low-tension consumers and about 700 high-tension consumers in the region. The combined installed capacity has crossed 350 megawatts.

West Discom managing director Anup Kumar Singh said incentive schemes have been introduced for employees to encourage more consumers to adopt solar power. “Under the Central Government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, consumers are eligible for subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 per household, further accelerating the adoption of rooftop solar energy,” he said.

District-wise rooftop solar installations

Indore Metropolitan Area: 24,000

Ujjain District: 4,800

Ratlam District: 3,300

Dewas District: 3,080

Khargone District: 2,600

Mandsaur District: 2,065

Barwani District: 1,980