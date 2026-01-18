 MP News: ₹634 Crore Looted By Cyber Crooks In 2025, Only ₹137 Crore Seized
In 2025, cyber fraudsters siphoned Rs 634 crore from people in the state, with police freezing Rs 137 crore and returning Rs 47 crore. Despite 4,800 complaints, only 23 FIRs were registered. The new e-Zero FIR system aims to ease reporting and improve recovery, though staff shortages remain a concern.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: ₹634 Crore Looted By Cyber Crooks In 2025, Only ₹137 Crore Seized | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In 2025, fraudsters siphoned Rs 634 crore from people in the state. Police managed to freeze Rs 137 crore and returned Rs 47 crore to victims.

During the year, a total of 4,800 cyber fraud complaints were received, but FIRs were registered in only 23 cases.

Now, the e-Zero FIR system has been implemented, covering cyber financial fraud exceeding one lakh. This is expected to increase pressure on police, as many stations face shortage of personnel and cyber experts. Officials also said no additional resources have been provided, even as number of FIRs is likely to rise.

The e-Zero FIR system offers relief to victims. Complaints can be registered digitally through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and 1930 helpline, reducing repeated visits to police stations. Whether investigations improve remains to be seen.

Digital awareness crucial

SP Cyber Pranay Nagwanshi said victims often lose their lifelong savings in minutes because they delay reporting to police and banks. A lack of FIRs keeps recovery rates low.

The state has risen to 6th position nationally for returning Rs 47 crore to victims, up from 22nd earlier.

Need for inter-state coordination

Many cybercrimes originate from other states, increasing investigation time and resource use. Officials emphasise better coordination between states to access information quickly, ensuring victims get justice faster.

Golden hour matters

The first two hours after a cyber fraud are critical. Immediate contact with 1930 can freeze money before it reaches fraudsters. The e-Zero FIR system secures digital evidence like IP logs and transaction IDs legally and quickly, improving chances of recovery.

